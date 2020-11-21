Home / Latest Updates / Turkey supports Afghan peace process

November 21, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Turkey has announced the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

“We support the efforts for peace in Afghanistan and want a lasting peace and cut of war in the country,” Turkish President, Racep Tayyip Erdogan told Afghanistan’s chairman of reconciliation council who is in Ankara for an official visit to attract the region’s interests to the ongoing peace efforts.

Erdogan has also vowed that his country would keep cooperation with the people of Afghanistan.

Abdullah praised Turkey’s “positive role” in Afghanistan peace and its active presence in the economic and cultural affairs, according to a statement issued Saturday by his office.

He called for continuing assistance by Ankara in the Afghan peace.

Abdullah has started tours to a series of regional states with the aim of attracting a regional consensus. He was previously in Iran, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan.

