Turkey’s Role “Important” in Countering Terrorism: Atmar

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar termed Turkey’ role “important” in countering terrorism in Afghanistan.

Celebrating the 100th of anniversary of diplomatic ties between Kabul and Istanbul, Atmar said that Turkey’s “active participation in Resolute Support Forces played a massive role in emboldening the Afghan security forces.”

Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah in a statement said that Istanbul supported a sustainable peace in Afghanistan. “The Turkish officials stress on facilitation of (Afghan peace process),” he added.

The Afghan government has constantly called for regional and international consensus towards the Afghan peace process.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan’s reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Monday to discuss the peace efforts with a number of government and influential political figures in the country. He held talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Former President Hamid Karzai and Chairman of the reconciliation council.

The second round of the intra-Afghan negotiations began in early February but the negotiation sides are yet to reach any breakthrough.