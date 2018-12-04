Turkish aid agency helps Afghan women with job skills
December 4, 2018
Some 350 women are expected to benefit from vocational training offered in Baghlan, northern Afghanistan
AT Monitoring Desk
KABUL: Turkey’s state-run aid agency is helping women in northern Afghanistan gain valuable skills for jobs.
The aid is going to women’s vocational training in Baghlan, a city in northern Afghanistan, said a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
According to TIKA, the donation was done in cooperation with Baghlan’s Culture Directorate to help women get jobs and improve their social status.
The aid includes training in stitch embroidery, the holy Quran, literacy, hairdressing, and Turkish language courses.
The vocational training of up to six months is expected to benefit some 350 women.
