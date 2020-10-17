Twin roadside blasts kill 3 in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Two roadside bomb explosions killed at least 3 soldiers and injured 5 including civilians in Baghlan province, officials said Saturday. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

Baghlan Governor’s spokesman, Wahid Shahkar, said three policemen were killed and another was wounded after a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in Lalma area of Salang district in the province.

In another roadside bombing in Shakay village of Bagram district, at least four civilians were wounded.

Abdul Shokor Qudosi, district governor said that a roadside bomb targeted a care, which was carrying head of Afghanistan Green Trend in Kapisa. He said that four pedestrians including a child were wounded in the blast.

No militant groups, including the Taliban claim the responsibility for the attack.

The Green Trend is led by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Saleh is one of opponent figures of the Taliban.