Two arrested for robbing students in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces detained two people for robbing university students in Bagrami district of Kabul, the capital city.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said that two gunmen stopped a car which was carrying the students and stole money and phones of the students.

The police have detained the perpetrators, he said, adding that a pistol was also found from them.

He said that the cases were submitted to the judicial system.

The Kabul residents have constantly expressed concerns on the rise of criminal activities and insecurity.