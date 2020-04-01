Two arrested in abduction plot of an AAF pilot

AT News

KABUL: The abduction plot of an Afghan Air Forces (AAF) member was thwarted after Kabul police arrested two people in an operation conducted in PD 10th of Kabul, the capital city, the ministry of interior said on Wednesday.

“The two people planned to abduct a pilot of Afghan Air Forces from 3rd PD in Kabul, had failed and escaped the area on Tuesday evening, but later on detained,” the ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

After failed attempt, the kidnappers escaped the area, but failed to hide from police, Arian said. “They (Kidnappers) were under police chase, in which finally arrested.”

One vehicle, one AK-47 and some alcoholic beverages discovered and confiscated from the detained indicts, a statement issued by the interior ministry said.

They are under custody and further inquiry underway, he added.