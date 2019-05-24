Home / Latest Updates / Two cabinet members fired despite Abdullah’s opposition
Afghan rival presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah (L) and Ashraf Ghani exchange signed agreements for the country's unity government in Kabul September 21, 2014. Abdullah and Ghani signed a deal to share power in the unity government on Sunday, capping months of turmoil over a disputed election that destabilised the nation at a crucial time as foreign troops prepare to leave. Ashraf Ghani, a former finance minister, will be named president under the deal reached on Saturday night. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ELECTIONS) - RTR472Z6

Two cabinet members fired despite Abdullah’s opposition

AT News Report

KABUL: Sources in government say that two members of cabinet were fired from their jobs despite opposition by chief executive Abdullah Abdullah with the dismissal of government officials after registration for presidential elections.

The sources speaking anonymously, said Friday that Shahzad Gol Aryoubi, minister of telecommunication and information technology, and Mohammad Gol Kholmi, acting minister for energy and water were fired by President Ghani.

Existence of president and chief executive is necessary to serve people, but this doesn’t mean to misuse government sources for presidential elections, because this is against the law,” said Omid Maisam, spokesman of chief executive.

Electoral monitoring bodies say that both the president and chief executive should limit their authorities during elections to prevent transparency and justice in elections.

