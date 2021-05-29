Two civilians killed by security forces firing in Badghis

AT New

KABUL: A father and son were killed in shooting of the security forces after the two failed to stop at a security check post and ignored the repeated warnings of the security forces in Ab-e-Kamari district of northwestern Badghis province, an official said on Saturday.

District Governor, Khudadad Tayyab said the incident happened in the Ganda Ab area of Ab Kamari district when father and son defied warning of the security forces.

He said the dead bodies of the two men were shifted to hospital for administrative procedures.

Relatives of the killed men staged protest in front of Qala-i-Naw hospital, calling for the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Head of the provincial council, Abdul Aziz Baik said that targeting civilians creates gap between the government and people.

Badghis is insecure province in the northwest, where Taliban are strongly active in many parts of the province.