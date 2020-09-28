Home / Latest Updates / Two Covid-19 patients die in Afghanistan

Two Covid-19 patients die in Afghanistan

admin September 28, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 25 Views

AT News

KABUL: Two coronavirus patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

Coronavirus disease has taken the life of 1,455 patients since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around seven months ago, according to the ministry.

Six new coronavirus infections were also reported during this period, bringing the total tally to 39,233 throughout the country. The new infections came positive out of 224 suspected samples. The total recoveries exceeded 32,642.

About admin

Check Also

No durable peace without justice

AT News KABUL: The Afghan officials believe there would be no durable peace sans justice. …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved