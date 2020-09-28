Two Covid-19 patients die in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Two coronavirus patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

Coronavirus disease has taken the life of 1,455 patients since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around seven months ago, according to the ministry.

Six new coronavirus infections were also reported during this period, bringing the total tally to 39,233 throughout the country. The new infections came positive out of 224 suspected samples. The total recoveries exceeded 32,642.