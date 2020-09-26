Two covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: At least two patients have lost their lives battling the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Health Ministry said Saturday.

The total deaths have reached 1,453 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in Afghanistan around seven months ago.

Six new coronavirus positive cases were also recorded during this period, bringing the total tally to 39,192 throughout the country, the health ministry added. The new infections came from 103 suspected samples tested within these hours.

16 other patients have recovered during this period of time, in which the total recoveries exceeded to 32,635.