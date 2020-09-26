Home / Latest Updates / Two covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

Two covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

admin September 26, 2020 Latest Updates Leave a comment 31 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least two patients have lost their lives battling the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Health Ministry said Saturday.

The total deaths have reached 1,453 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in Afghanistan around seven months ago.

Six new coronavirus positive cases were also recorded during this period, bringing the total tally to 39,192 throughout the country, the health ministry added. The new infections came from 103 suspected samples tested within these hours.

16 other patients have recovered during this period of time, in which the total recoveries exceeded to 32,635.

About admin

Check Also

Afghan graft busters accuse govt institutions of noncooperation

AT News KABUL: The Counter-Corruption Network accuses seven government institutions of not providing information and …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved