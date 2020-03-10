Two Daesh fighters surrendered to Afghan forces

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday said that two Daesh affiliated fighters have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in eastern Kunar province.

The ministry said these two fighters had been organizing subversive acts in Noor Gul district of the province.

According to the reports, over 50 Daesh affiliated members have been surrendered to the Afghan Security Forces during two past weeks.

This comes as the extremist group had asserted the responsibility for the two recent attacks took place in Kabul. The last week’s attack was on a Jihadi Leaders Abdul Ali Mazari’s Anniversary that left 32 people killed and 81 others wounded. The group on Monday staged a slight attack on President Ashraf Ghani’s oath-taking ceremony.

The Afghan President had earlier announced the defeat of the group in eastern Nangarhar province, where the group has a strong presence.