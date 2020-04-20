Two Daesh terrorists arrested in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Two suspected Daesh affiliates—a terrorist group that recently killed dozens of people in separate acts of violence in Kabul – have been detained during an overnight crackdown carried out by Police Special Forces in PD17 of the city.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the ministry of interior said the detainees were accused of aiding to terrorist’s group subversive activities.

The unflinching determination of security agencies to bring Daesh terrorist to kneel unswervingly continue. Recently head of the group, Abdullah Orakzai—also known as Aslam Farooqi, was detained. The Pakistan-born head of the most brutal group has had hands in bomb blasts, armed attacks and suicide assaults that killed scores of innocent Afghans.

The NDS in that time has shared a picture of Faroqqi. His 20 other comrades, including top commander of the group, were also detained along him. Since he is Pakistan from origin, Islamabad in an immediate move demanded his hand over form the Afghan government. Its demand had earned a strong backfire in Kabul. Aslam Farooqi was involved in last month’s terror attack on a Sikh worship place that killed 25 worshipers. The Daesh group took credit for the Gurdwara attack.