Two dead in chopper crash in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: At least two people onboard a military helicopter were killed after the chopper crashed in eastern Nangarhar province last night.

An Afghan Air Forces MI-17 helicopter crashed while taking off in Hesarak district of Nangarhar Province due to technical issues, said Ministry of Defense in a statement.

A flight crew and a police were killed and two others were wounded in the crash.

The Ministry of Defense also extended condolences to families of the martyrs.