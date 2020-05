AT News

KABUL: Two drug dealers have been arrested with 98kg of drug during a crackdown conducted by Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) in eastern Nangarhar province.

The operation was carried out in Behsood district, in which two drug runners were detained along with 98kg hashish, Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

The detained drug traffickers had placed the drug in a vehicle skillfully, which was discovered and confiscated.