Two Iranian soldiers detained in Farah

AT News Report

KABUL: Local officials in western Farah province said Afghan security forces have detained two Iranian soldiers who entered into Afghan soil.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Faroq Barikzai, said these soldiers along with a car and Dshk-machinegun have entered the Afghanistan soil and were captured by the Afghan security forces.

However, it’s still not clear that why the Iranian military have come into Afghanistan, Barakzai said the issue is under serious investigation.

Farah is one of the insecure provinces in western Afghanistan, where the Taliban rebels are openly activated and carry out subversive acts against the government.

The province has neighboring border with Iran, and is surrounded by Herat, Nimruz, Ghor and Helmand provinces.

This is as the Afghan and US officials have repeatedly accused Iran of supporting and feeding the Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

Farah’s former governor, Arif Shah Jahan, on June last year said Iran supports the Taliban fighters in this province, and militarily train the militants inside Iranian soil in the borderline of Farah.