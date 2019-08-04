Two killed after explosion hits Private TV vehicle in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: At least two people were killed while three others woundedafter a sticky bomb attached in a mini-bus carrying KhurshidPrivate TV employees, went off in Taimani area of Kabul city on Sunday evening.

According to Interior Ministry’s Spokesman, NasratRahimi, the blast targeted a bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV 5th in 15th Police District of Kabul city at around 5:30pm local time.

“Two people—a driver and a passerby were killed in the blast, and three others, including two Khurshid’s staffers were wounded.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the interior ministry blamed Taliban for this attack.

This is not first time that a media outlet is targeting as in January 2016, a Taliban suicide bomber rammed his car into a bus carrying employees of Tolo TV, Afghanistan’s most popular private broadcaster. Unfortunately, seven journalists were killed and the Taliban openly claimed the responsibility.

Not only the Taliban, but Daesh extremist group also against freedom expression in Afghanistan as several attack came from them.

The press freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on April 17 shows that the situation of media in Afghanistan has “worsened” as it has descended to 121 from 118 where it stood last year. The organization has mentioned insecurity as one of the main reasons for an increase in violence against journalists in Afghanistan. According to RSF, three journalists have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

The RSF says that for Afghanistan’s journalists, 2018 was the deadliest year since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

A total of 15 journalists and media workers were killed in a series of bombings that began early in the year, nine of them in a single day, the RSF says in a report on its website.