Two killed in Kabul shootout

KABUL: Two people were killed and two others wounded after a verbal dispute turned into gun shooting in Kabul city, a security source confirmed.

The source, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that some vagabonds were holding a party with women dancing on 15th of July in Samad Logari’s house in PD 10th of Kabul. Four of the participants; Mansour, Abdulhadi, Abdulmanan, and Ramin along with Bachaha-e-Kohdaman (Kohdaman boys) had verbal disputes with three other participants; Pahlawan Idriss, Maeil and Javid Bakhshi from Panjshir.

The source said that Maeil and Pahlawan Idriss were bodyguards of Gen. Din Mohammad Jurat, a former Jihadi commander.

After the party, Maeil, Idriss and Javid Bakhshi opened fire on the vehicle which was carrying Mansour, Abduhadi, Abdulmanan and Ramin in Kolola Poshta area of Kabul, according to the source.

As the car was on high speed, it crushed to the road bumps, in which Mansour and Abdulhadi lost their lives and two others injured.

The source said the wounded have been shifted to the Emergency Hospital and the dead shifted to the Forensic Medicine Directorate for medical investigation. The security forces raided the house of Samad Logari but he was not found there. Police also approach the house of Gen. Jurat but did not find perpetrators. The police were told to find them by themselves. The security forces also raided another house in PD 17th of Kabul but no details were founded, the source added.

This comes as the residents of Kabul expressed frustration on the intensification of criminal acts. They accused the government of being failed to provide tight security. The people face several challenges due to daily robberies and guns shooting on the streets of Kabul. Many of these gunmen are supported by some influential Afghan officials, thus the security forces have been struggling to bring them to justice. In many cases, the criminals are released, without being prosecuted because of intense pressure by the top officials on the security forces.