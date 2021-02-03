Two killed in rising surge of targeted killings

AT News

KABUL: Two including a police officer and judicial employee were killed and three others received injuries in target killing attack and a sticky mine blast in capital Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province, official.

A police officer was killed and three others received injuries after a sticky bomb attached to their vehicle went off this morning at around 8:30 in Tangi Tarakhil area in PD15 in Kabul said a statement issued by Kabul Police Press Disk.

Also a judge was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province today morning, confirmed by security officials.

On the other hand two suicide attackers were gunned down by Afghan security forces in Nazian district of Nangarhar last evening.

According to a statement the killed attacker wanted to target a public uprising base but was killed before reaching his target.

During firing of members of public uprising movement body explosives vests of the attackers exploded, where only the attackers killed and no other people harmed in the area, noted statement.