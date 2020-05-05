Two more electricity pylons blown up in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: In a chain destruction of electricity pylons, two more were blown up in Parwan province, some 60 kilometers north of capital Kabul, according to the power company Breshna.

The company said Tuesday in a statement that thee pylons were damaged in the Golghondi, highlander area close to the provincial capital of Charikar.

It said that a technical team was sent to the area to reconnect power to Kabul.

The statement added that two other pylons were damaged in the provinces of Baghlan and Kunduz respectively, causing a blackout in Kabul.Nobody claims responsibility for the damage as unknown gunmen have damaged several pylons in the few recent days.

Kabul residents suffer from blackout in the holy month of Ramadan.

In the weekend, two pylons were damaged by unknown armed men in Kabul’s northern district of Mir Bacha Kot and Chemtala area of Kabul city’s Police District 17.

According to the Breshna, four technicians of the company were wounded on Monday when the pylons in Chemtala neighborhood were blown up.