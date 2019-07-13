Two of three gunmen killed in Badghis hotel attack

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed two of the three suicide bomber who stormed a hotel in Qala-i-Naw, capital city of western Badghis province, official said.

Interior ministry spokesman, Nusrat Rahim said these suicide bombers stormed the hotel at around 12:40pm local time, and turned weapon against civilians.

However, he did not say anything about civilian casualties, but confirmed security forces killed two of three attackers. “One of the remaining attacker is under siege.”

The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters entered a building near the police headquarter and fighting continues in the area.

More details to follow.