Two Policemen Killed in four Consecutive Blasts in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Kabul has been rocked with four consecutive magnetic bomb blasts on Wednesday that killed two police officers and injured five others.

A magnetic bomb blast targeting a police vehicle killed two officers and wounded two others in PD 12 of Kabul city, Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said.

According to him, another vehicle of the police was targeted by a magnetic mine in late morning in PD 15. The incident didn’t inflict any casualty.

The two blasts were followed by a couple of blasts in late afternoon, in which three people received injuries.

The blast occurred in Ansari- crossroad in PD 4 of the city, said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry of interior. The incident didn’t include casualty. Another similar blast occurred in Kot-e-Sangi area of Kabul, wounding three people.

The blasts were not claimed by any group but the government blames the Taliban for the rise in magnetic bomb explosions and targeted killings of professional individuals in the country.

Kabul has recently witnessed a wide wave of magnetic bombs and hit-and-run assassinations. The rise in violence across the country comes amid the fragile peace negotiations between the government and Taliban in Qatari capital of Doha.