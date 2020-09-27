Two polio cases detected in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: Health officials said that two new positive cases of polio were recorded in northern Badakhshan province.

Deputy Head of Badakhshan Public Health, Noshin Karimi said Sunday that the disease originated from the eastern province of Nangarhar.

“Two polio cases in Kisham and Yamgan district registered,” she added. “It means that the individuals working in national army there (Nangarhar), brought the virus with themselves to Badakhshan.”

Badakhshan didn’t record any polio case in the past 14 years, according to her. Karimi called on the Taliban not to oppose the vaccination campaign and let the health employees to implement the vaccine.

But the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the group didn’t pose any hurdle on the path of the implementation of polio vaccination.

Polio is a contagious disease which is currently only dynamic in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.