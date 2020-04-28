Home / Latest Updates / Two Taliban rebels killed by own explosives in Kandahar

Two Taliban rebels killed by own explosives in Kandahar

April 28, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Two Taliban insurgents were killed after their mine went off prematurely in southern Kandahar province, official said on Tuesday.

The militants want to plant a mine in Jag Narai area of Arghistan district at around 10:00pm on Monday night, which blew up prematurely and killed both the planters, said a statement issued by Kandahar press disk.

According to the statement, in a separate incident five rebels including two Taliban and three Panjabi mercenary insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Zherai and Maiwand districts of the province.

