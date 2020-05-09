Two ‘target killers’ arrested in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have detained two armed people on the charge of target assassination during a crackdown in Kabul, the capital city.

Police succeeded to arrest two armed motorbike riders accused of target assassination in 12th PD, Botkhak area of Kabul, said Kabul Police Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz in a statement on Saturday.

He said that police discovered and confiscated one AK-47 with 200 bullets and two motorbikes.

According to Ministry of Interior, three people were detained on the charge of target killing by police in Kabul last week.

Interior Ministry has banned motorbike riding in Kabul to prevent target killing and also bring down the level of criminal offenses.

Based on assessment of the ministry, most of the assassination attacks, terrorist incidents and other crimes had carried out by those criminals that had used motorbike, thus the ministry made decision and forbid riding of motorcycle in Kabul city.