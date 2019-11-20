Two U.S service members killed in Logar helicopter crash

AT News Report

KABUL: At least two U.S. service members were killed, after a chopper crashed in eastern Logar province.

U.S Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a press statement said that two U.S. service members were killed in a helicopter crash on November 20. According to the statement the cause of the crash is under investigation, but preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete, statement added.

Meanwhile, Logar Governor Spokesman Didar Lawang confirmed that a foreigners’ forces helicopter crashed in Charkh district of Logar province.

Still the reason of the crash is not clear that whether it was crashed due to technical problem or by fire of the enemies.

He did not give further details, and had no exact figures of the casualties.

However, he informed of an operation which is going on by the Afghan security forces against the Taliban militants in Charkh district of the province since two days.

On the other hand, the Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman claimed its fighters shot down a Chinook helicopter in Charkh district on Tuesday night.