Two U.S. troops killed in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: Two U.S. soldiers were shot dead by an Afghan soldier in southern Kandahar province, official said. The Afghan shooter wounded during gunfire which is now under Afghan custody.

The U.S. soldiers were killed after a member of the Afghan National Army solider opened fire on them inside a military base in Shah Walli Kot district on Monday, an officials said Tuesday.

Ahmad Sadiq, a spokesman for the Afghan military, said the Afghan solider who killed U.S. soldiers received injuries during the attack.

Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said two U.S. service members were killed in July 29 in Afghanistan.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.





At least 11 U.S. troops have been killed in Afghanistan since the beginning of the year.



The United States has about 14,000 troops in the country as part of a 23,000-strong NATO-led mission that is training and assisting the Afghan government’s security forces in their fight against Taliban militants and other extremist groups.