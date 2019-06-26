Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO-led Resolute Support Mission confirmed that two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The identity of the victim and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage, Resolute Support said in a statement.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the statement said.

The latest deaths bring the tally of US soldiers’ deaths in Afghanistan to at least six in 2019 and a total of at least 65 US military deaths since January 2015, according to US government and NATO reports.

It comes after surprise visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Kabul on Tuesday, where hoped Afghanistan to achieve a peace deal ahead of the Presidential Elections – scheduled for September 28.

“I hope we have a peace deal before September 1st. That’s certainly our mission,” he said.

During his stay in Kabul, Pompeo held talks with Afghan leaders, and put peace as US’s highest priority that Afghanistan must never serve as a platform for international terrorism.

US is ready to pullout from Afghanistan, he said, but ruled out timeline giving to the Taliban for withdrawal. “The United States has not forgotten Afghanistan”.