Two US service members killed in Kandahar blast

AT News

KABUL: Two U.S. service members have been killed and two U.S. service members were wounded in action on Saturday when their vehicle struck an IED in southern Kandahar province, Spokesman for the Resolute Support said.

The service members were conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. “In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the spokesman added.

The incident occurred in Dand district, and the Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack by Taliban came while its leaders in Doha of Qatar, are engaged in talks with the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Over a month has passed since the US Chief Negotiator called for the Taliban to agree on a reduction of violence to move the peace process forward, but there has been no development in this area despite the group’s two-week consultation with its military council last month.

Sources familiar with the talks said the Taliban has yet to share the results of their consultations with Khalilzad who, according to reports, is back in Qatar and has held an informal meeting with Taliban deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.