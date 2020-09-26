Two women gang raped by MP’s bodyguards in Kapisa

AT News

KABUL: A number of bodyguards to a lawmaker gang raped two women in Kapisa province in the east, an official in the province said, asking not to be identified.

The official said Saturday that the women had gone from Kabul for recreation to Sayyad refreshment area. The MP’s bodyguards took them by force to the Kohistan district’s village of Jamal Agha and gang raped them.

He did not identify the lawmaker’s name, but said that his brother was also involved in the gang rape. Police have arrested three people for the charge of the gang rape and the two women are also in police custody.

