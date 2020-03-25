‘U.S. $1B aid cut violates BSA’

AT News

KABUL: Members of the Parliament have criticized the US Department of State for its decision to cut one billion dollars in aid to Afghanistan, citing the two top Afghan leaders’ disagreement over formation of an inclusive government.

The lawmakers said that the suspension of US’s aid to Afghanistan is in contrast with the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA), which was signed on 30th September 2014.

The interior security commission of the parliament said in a statement on Wednesday that the reduction of 1 billion dollar assistant had a direct impact on the security forces combat against the terrorism and that US should respect the sacrifices of these forces.

Based on BSA, the statement said that support of the Afghan Security Forces is a must for US stability.

If the US suspends its support to the Afghan security forces, the statement said that the insecurity would be intensified and that mutual interests of the two countries would be in jeopardized.

The commission asked Washington to continue its efforts through diplomatic paths for resolving political convulsion.

A number of lawmakers believe that such acts by the US shows that Washington does not respect Afghanistan’s independency.

Ghulam Hossien Nasiry, a member of the parliament said, “It’s an obvious humiliation to the people of Afghanistan.” “Undoubtedly US considered Afghanistan’s system as the beginning of its proxy war and said that political controversies relates to the Washington’s destiny.”

This comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his surprised visit to Afghanistan, failed to broker a deal between President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah. After his unsuccessful tripe to Afghanistan, the State Department said in a statement that the US would be cutting its 1billion dollar aid to Afghanistan and if the two leaders do not find a resolving the same amount would be cutting next year.