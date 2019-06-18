U.S. agrees over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States agreed to pull troops out of Afghanistan during peace talks, said Taliban officials.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office based in Qatar, said on Twitter where that “the U.S. would pull troops out of the country and would stop interfering in the country”. But he didn’t elaborate about the time of the drawdown.

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghan reconciliation is to hold the seventh round of talks with the Taliban in the next coming days in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The U.S. troop withdrawal is one of important issues that U.S.-Taliban talks focused on. Taliban in response, are said to guarantee that Afghanistan would not be used again by international terrorist networks to threaten the US and its allies’ security.

Since September 2018, Mr. Khalilzad had six rounds of the talks with the Taliban, but the group refused to meet the Afghan government and also did not announce ceasefire.

As peace talks heat up, widespread combat between the government forces and the Taliban insurgents continues across the country. The bloodshed claims live of dozens each day.

Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, on Tuesday acknowledged at a security meeting in Russia that at least 50 security forces per day lose their lives to the violence.