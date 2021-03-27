U.S. blamed for destabilizing China

AT News

KABUL: China blames the U.S. for trying to destabilize the situation in Xinjiang state of the country. The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman, Hua Chunying on Saturday afternoon in a press conference played a video of former chief of staff of former secretary of state, Colin Powell, who was speaking at the Ron Paul Institute in August 2018.

In the video, Powell discussed threefold purposes of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, the press release of the Chinese foreign ministry, adding that one of them contained China. “The third reason we were there [in Afghanistan] is because there are 20 million Uyghurs [in Xinjiang]. The CIA would want to destabilize China and that would be the best way to foment unrest and to join with those Uyghurs in pushing the Han Chinese in Beijing from internal places rather than external”.

The press release cited the remarks of the U.S. former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying “we lied, we cheated, we stole, (….) we had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.” This is what the U.S. has said and done, the press release added.

This comes as the U.S. and some of the world’s countries expressed criticisms on China for suppressing the Uyghur Muslims in its soil. These accusations were refuted by the government of Chain time and again.

Chinese foreign ministry blamed the U.S. and allied for paying efforts to destabilize the country throughout the situation in Xinjiang.

“In 2003, the U.S. launched military strikes against Iraq on the grounds that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, causing hundreds of thousands of casualties and making more than one million homeless. Years later, the U.S. admitted that the evidence of Iraq’s holding weapons of mass destruction was nothing more than a small tube of white washing powder,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China also blamed the U.S., UK, France and some other countries of launching airstrikes on Syria, saying that the strikes resulted in inflicting casualties and displacement of “innocent people”.

Mrs. Chunyang said that as admitted by the former U.S. official in the video clip, the so-called Uyghur issue in Xinjiang is just a strategic conspiracy with an attempt to disrupt China from within and contain China.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said that the U.S. military extensions would deteriorate the situation in Afghanistan.

This comes as the U.S President Joe Biden said that it would be difficult for the U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by May1. However, he said that he can’t “picture” the presence of troops next year.