U.S. mediating between feuding Afghan leaders

AT News

KABUL: The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to mediate President Ashraf Ghani and his contester in the election Abdullah Abdullah to solve their problems.

President’s office says that the government was ready to resolve all the post-election problems through negotiations with every protester.

Abdullah’s aides also said Monday that efforts were going on to resolve the problems.

In an interview with the German magazine of Der Spiegel, Khalilzad called political differences in Afghanistan “dangerous” for the peace process.

Khalilzad’s efforts come at a time that political differences in Afghanistan remain unsolved and less effort has been made to resolve them.

Khalilzad has told Spiegel that the differences need to be resolved immediately.

“This is dangerous. The Afghan election commission has declared Ashraf Ghani as winner. Abdullah Abdullah doesn’t accept the results and has questions for the electoral process. This is important that the current political crisis not turn into violence. If it turns to violence, it will affect Afghanistan’s situation. We are busy day and night to convince all parties not to do that,” said Khalilzad.

Separately, members of parliament are worried over the current political differences and call for a suitable solution.

People are worried that political differences could worsen security situation.