U.S. New Proposal Disregard Afghan Women: AWN

KABUL: The Afghan Women Network (AWN) has expressed its concerns over the U.S. new proposal for peace in Afghanistan – saying that “no address” on behalf of women is authorized to pardon the criminals as women have been the main victims of the Afghan war and attacks by the Taliban.

The AWN in a statement said that women are the only reliable source for recording Afghanistan’s contemporary history. “Any stance and decision on behalf of women first requires consultation with them, especially with the war victims and the injured families,” the statement said. “Custom western and eastern designs are not practical in Afghanistan.”

The AWN introduced a heterogeneous composition position regarding the Supreme Council of Islamic Jurists in support of the U.S. new plan. “On the other hand, this position’s publication is a costly and hasty step announced before Afghanistan’s government’s official position,” the statement said. “The notion that the so-called “Supreme Council of Islamic Jurisprudence” guarantees women’s rights or expecting the Taliban to abide by the international human rights conventions is nothing but a crude and naive fantasy.”

The AWN said that the Taliban have not been changed as the group is continuing violence and extremism.

The U.S. Department of State offered President Ashraf Ghani a new proposal to speed up the Afghan peace process and end the longest war that could also pave the ground for the U.S. forces withdrawal from Afghanistan. The proposal includes the formation of a transitional government composed of three pillars – the parliament, legislative and executive forces. The scheme includes the “Supreme Council of Islamic Jurisprudence” and a commission of modification of the constitution would be formed under the scheme.

The AWN suggested “peace is not possible without justice and that a lasting peace” will come when the rights of citizens’ votes are respected.