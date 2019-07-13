U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: A U.S. service members was killed Saturday, July 13 in Afghanistan, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission (RSM) said in a statement, without giving further details.

RS said in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

The service member death brings to 10 the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan so far this year, compared to 12 in 2018.

On June 25, Army Master Sergeant Micheal B. Riley and Sgt. James G. Johnston were killed in Uruzgan province by small arms fire while engaged in combat operations, the Pentagon said. That incident is under investigation.

Nearly 2,300 American soldiers have died and more than 20,400 have been wounded in the country since a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban in 2001.