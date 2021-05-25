U.S. to remain in region after Afghan withdrawal, says Pentagon

AT News

KABUL: The Pentagon says that it will continue its military presence in the region after the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the U.S. department of defense, John Kirby said that just “because we are removing our troops” and ending our military presence in Afghanistan “doesn’t mean” the U.S. is walking away from the region.

“There’s still going to be a robust United States presence in the Middle East, in the Central Command area of responsibility,” he added.

Kirby has also said that half of the U.S. remained forces in Afghanistan were returned to America. “As the retrograde withdrawal continues and the capabilities in Afghanistan get progressively smaller, I would expect and you should expect that the way we package the information and how much we give is also going to change too, again, to make sure that we’re not putting anybody in more harm’s way than they already are,” he added.

The U.S. President Joe Biden announced in early April that the American service members would exit Afghanistan by September 11, without considering any condition or circumstances in the country. After Biden, the NATO allied countries who maintain forces in Afghanistan hinted for withdrawing troops.