UAE extols Afghan envoy for helping return stranded Afghans

AT News

KABUL: Top United Arab Emirates diplomat has extolled the Afghan Consul General for his outstanding and timely performances to repatriate the Afghan citizens amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has valued the efforts made by Afghan Consul General Masood Azizi to repatriate his respective national from the UAE over the past period.

In a video call, Sheikh Abdullah had thanked Azizi for his cooperation and support with the UAE’s ministry in streamlining the return of the Afghans back home.

During their friendly conversation, the both diplomats also expressed their country’s readiness to play a significant role and provide a collaborative environment to jointly fight the menace posing from coronavirus.

Soon after the pandemic, Azizi has mad all-out efforts to return the stranded Afghans back home. Over 15,000 stranded Afghans returned home which is much higher than the number of Pakistanis and Indians that sent back home. Around 12,000 Pakistanis and 10,500 Indians are believed to have repatriated.

“We were the first country to start the repatriation process for our stranded citizens in the UAE,” Masood Azizi, Consul General of Afghanistan, told Gulf News. He said that the Afghans were flown back home on three airlines, Ariana Afghan Airlines, flydubai and Air Arabia.