UAE pledges continue supporting Afghanistan to achieve political reconciliation
admin
December 7, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
14 Views
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United Arab Emirates reiterated its commitment to continuing its humanitarian duty towards the Afghan people, including supporting the efforts of the Afghan Government in establishing reconciliation and broad economic, social and political reforms.
This came in a statement delivered by UAE’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amira Al-Hafiti, at the UN Special Session, “The situation in Afghanistan”, in which she affirmed the full support of the UAE for political reconciliation, led by the Afghan Government, stressing in this regard the need for positive participation of all segments of Afghan society to ensure the success of this process.
She also expressed the UAE’s concern over the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan in recent years, especially in the presence of Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations, and the ongoing activities of other armed and criminal groups.
Al-Hafiti stressed Abu Dhabi’s keenness to help the Afghan people achieve their vision for peace and stability in various fields, noting the humanitarian and development initiatives adopted by the UAE to achieve development and stability in Afghanistan.
Check Also
AT Monitoring Desk-WASHINGTON: Pulling US and NATO forces out of Afghanistan would give terrorist groups …