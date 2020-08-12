UAE to invest on solar power in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to invest on a solar power project in Afghanistan that would produce 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Wednesday between the government of Afghanistan and an Emirati electricity company in Kabul.

Wahid Tawhidi, spokesman of the power company (Breshna), said that the UAE company would soon start initial and technical evaluation and would then begin investment on practical part of the project.

He called the project an important step for Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency in electricity power, which needs at least 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

Afghanistan produces 280 to 320 megawatts through hydropower dams annually and imports the rest of necessary power from the neighboring countries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran. The country also provides four per cent of electricity from diesel and renewable powerhouses.

The ministry of energy and water had earlier announced that it would manage to produce about 2,000 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources within four years to help the country get self-sufficient.

These projects are to cost six billion dollars.