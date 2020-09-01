UK calls for negotiating settlement to end war in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The UK has called on the Afghan warring sides to take the current peace opportunity to end the war through negotiated settlement.

“There is an historic opportunity to bring an end to the conflict through a negotiated settlement with the Taliban. To realise this, the violence must stop, the targeted killing of civilians must stop and all parties must demonstrate their commitment to a negotiated solution and to peace by agreeing to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations without further delay,” the British Embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UK also condemned the continuing violence and targeted attacks in Kabul and around the country. “By their actions the perpetrators show their intent to intimidate through violence and terror – they must be held accountable for their actions,” the statement added.

The leaders and people of Afghanistan have shown their desire for peace and to exercise their full rights, including the fundamental right to live in safety and security, according to the statement.

“We commend the bravery of Afghanistan’s people, her leaders, defence and security forces, civil society leaders, activists and citizens. They face dangers in conducting their daily lives and defending and upholding the values and principles of the Republic in the search for peace. We remain your partners in the fight against terrorism and the search for a peaceful future for all Afghanistan’s citizens.”