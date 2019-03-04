UK continues cooperation with Afghan peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: The United Kingdom will continue cooperation with the peace process in Afghanistan and the High Peace Council, the government-funded entity responsible to facilitate talks between Taliban and government.

British charge de affairs in Kabul met with Umer Daudzai, head of the council’s secretariat on Monday, assuring him of London’s consistent assistance with the peace council.

The two sides talked on the Afghan-led and Afghan-woned peace process, regional consensus for Afghan peace and calling of the Consultation Loya Jirga to discuss peace efforts.

Daudzai spoke about work priorities of the peace council, asking regional and international countries to help facilitation of talks between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban militants.

The UK charge de affairs welcomed progresses of the peace efforts, saying that his country would be ready for any cooperation with Afghanistan in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.