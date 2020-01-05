UK worried over regional tensions

AT News

KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Idrees Zaman met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kabul Ms. Alison Blake, on Sunday, where they shed lights over important issues.

At the outset, both sides expressed concerns over the escalations in the region as well as discussed issues of mutual interest, ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

The two sides exchanged views on their observations of the emerging situation in the region. “They expressed hope that the parties be cautious enough to avoid any action that mobilizes potential destabilizing consequences for the region.”

In the meantime, UK Ambassador briefed Foreign Minister on Brexit timeline, 31st January 2020. She pointed out about the preparation of Her Majesty’s Government for the implementation of the Brexit agenda.

Both sides concluded the meeting with the hope to further expand bilateral relations after Brexit.

Tensions between US and Iran escalated after US airstrike killed Iranian Military commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday. To assure that Afghan soil will never use again any foreign countries, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a telephonic conversation with Iranian president. He assured him that Afghan soil will never be used against any other country.