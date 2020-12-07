Ukraine’s faulty chopper repairing endanger Afghan pilots life

AT News

KABUL: The Vertalyot, a Russian helicopter manufacturing, says that the Ukrainian engineering team that repairs military helicopters in Afghanistan is illegal and could endanger the lives of Afghan forces and American troops.

The Russian chopper-making company said Monday that the Ukrainian engineers illegally repair military helicopters belong to the Afghan air force.

The Afghan army was armed with the then Soviet-made warplanes and helicopters in the 1980s. The warplane jets were destroyed by the US in the early 2000s, but a handful of logistical choppers are still active.

“The company warns that the Ukrainian company is illegally repairing the Mi-17V-5 military helicopters that will threaten the lives of Afghan and American soldiers,” the Vertalyot said in a statement.

It added that two of these choppers were sent to Ukraine for repairing.

The company said it would claim no responsibility for the safe flights of the choppers repaired in Ukraine.