AT News Report

KABUL: The United Nations (UN) has assured the government of Afghanistan of its support in the forthcoming elections and peace process led and owned by Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement on Friday said the assurance comes during a meeting between Ingrid Hayden Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Idress Zaman Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

Zaman spoke about the contribution of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, the role it has played in International processes and expressed of entity’s support along the way.

Talking on various issues, Ms. Hayden assured Deputy Foreign Minister of UNAMA’s support in holding the upcoming Presidential elections and the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned Peace Process.

UN assured support to the Afghan peace process while US peace envoy to carry out talks with Taliban has he briefed US lawmakers on peace talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the 17-year war.

According to stirpes, lawmakers were tight-lipped as they left the classified meeting with special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, but the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho, says he believes Khalilzad is making progress. However, he added, “the issue always is how much progress, and can you get to the finish line?”

Since Khalilzad was appointed to lead peace talks with the Taliban by the Trump administration in September, his efforts have been largely shrouded in secrecy. It was Khalilzad’s first appearance before Congress since his appointment after months of requests from lawmakers for a briefing.

Initial rounds of talks have yielded mixed results, and violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan, with the Taliban expanding their hold in the country.