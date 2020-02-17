UN chief hopes Afghan peace negotiations help reduction in violence

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Taliban end with positive result to help reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

Guterres said Monday in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad that he was following the Afghan peace process from near.

“I hope that negotiations have constructive results aiming reduction in violence, the violence that endangers civilian lives. The reduction in violence is vital for trust building and support peace process that is followed by a political reconciliation and lasting cease fire,” he said.

The United States waits for a seven-day long period of reduction in violence by Taliban so that they sign the deal at the end of February.

Taliban’s Spokesman Suhail Shahin also said the deal would be signed with the US by the end of February.Shahin said the two sides were supposed to release separate statements to announce the date of deal signing.

The deal is expected to pave the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban to hold talks with government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani’s office has recently said they hope the reduction in violence plan could result in a long-lasting peace. Previously, the government would oppose the plan.