UN Concerned over High Level of Violence in Afghanistan

KABUL: The United Nations expresses concerns over the “high level” of violence in Afghanistan, calling it the reflection of the current crisis in the war-hit country. However, it believes that the peace talks being held between Afghanistan and Taliban is an opportunity to end the “decades of war”.

“Afghanistan is in an important historic era. The peace negotiations between different sides have provided a chance that can put an end to decades of crisis and instability. The level of violence is the indicator of a critical situation in the country. The United Nations strongly tries to help Afghans reach a political settlement,” Rosemary Anne Dicarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs said Tuesday.

The United Nations had earlier said that 380,000 Afghans were displaced from their homes last year due to clashes.

“The real peace negotiations need to be resumed in Doha and should continue to build trust, and the negotiators should not take defensive position against each other and should not want privileges because this only increase the number of victims,” said Roland Kobia, the European Union Ambassador to Kabul.

The statements come while Taliban’s leadership is visiting Iran with an apparent aim of talking to Iranian officials about the condition of Afghan migrants there and the situation in Afghanistan and the region, according the group’s political spokesman Mohammad Naeem.