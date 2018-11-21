A distraught man is carried following a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Authorities say attackers stormed the Shiite Muslim cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul, setting off multiple bombs and killing dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

UN condemns Kabul bombing that killed over 50 Related Articles Hamid Karzai condemns Kabul bombing Parliament calls off session for ‘no agenda’ Veteran US General optimistic about political solution to Afghan conflict AT-KABUL: Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-Gerneral’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and UNAMA chief, has strongly condemned Tuesday night’s attack on a religious gathering, in which over 50 people have been killed and over 90 wounded, and said it “was nothing short of an atrocity”. In a statement from UNAMA Yamamoto said, “On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, I unequivocally condemn yesterday’s attack in which scores of civilians were killed and injured.” “The facts in this incident are clear. The explosion occurred last night at an event facility where religious leaders had gathered peacefully to mark a day of special significance.’ “I reiterate that under no circumstances are such attacks justifiable.” “The attack in Kabul yesterday is nothing short of an atrocity, and those who have organized and enabled it must be brought to justice and held to account.” He furthered, the United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the ongoing war and enable the government to allocate more resources to protect all its citizens from such atrocities. All parties have the obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, at all times, the statement added. “On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, I express deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery of the injured.” 55 people were killed and 94 others injured in a blast targeted a gathering that marked Eid Milad-u-Nabi (SAWS) in capital Kabul on Tuesday evening. Interior Ministry Spokesman Najibullah Danish said the blast happened at Oranous hall on 80-metre road where the gathering was taking place late on Tuesday. Share Facebook

