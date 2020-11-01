UN provides aid for displaced in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees provided humanitarian aids to the Internal Displaced People who left homes because of server conflicts erupted between the security forces and Taliban in southern Helmand province.

The UNHCR said that thousands of people were being helped by far. The aids consisted of tents, cashes and other essential materials.

Previously, fighting between the Afghan security forces and Taliban that also included the US Air Force, had forced hundreds of families to leave their homes and find a merely peaceful settlement.