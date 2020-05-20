Home / Latest Updates / UN report on civilian deaths unnerves Karzai

UN report on civilian deaths unnerves Karzai

May 20, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deep concerns over a report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that says of an increase in civilian casualties. Karzai emphasized on reduction in violence.

UNAMA’s report blamed the increase of civilian casualties on Taliban, Daesh terrorist group and pro-government forces.

“I support the UN report and call on Afghan sides of the war to abandon the current imposed war that has nothing for our country and people but misery. They are called to accelerate efforts for intra-Afghan peace talks for a safe, independent and sovereign Afghanistan.”

