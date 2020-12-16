UN stress on ceasefire in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: A meeting, held between President Ashraf Ghani and UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, stressed on needs for reduction of violence and ceasefire in Afghanistan.

The Presidential Palace said in a statement late Tuesday that both sides exchanged views on the Afghan peace.

The UN special envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons briefed Ghani on her recent visit to Qatar, the statement added. The statement quoted Lyons as saying that “the violence should be stopped in Afghanistan and that the peace process should conclude a positive result.”

President Ghani emphasized that facilitation of ceasefire is the well of Afghans and that the intensification of violence was unacceptable.

A strong national consensus was made for the peace process that called on the international community to support the reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

This comes as the representative of the Afghan government and Taliban after more than two months conferring the agendas of the negotiations, decided to take a 22-day break to discuss the agendas of negotiations with their leaderships.

Meanwhile, a Taliban delegation visited Islamabad. The Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, where the militants maintain a political office, said that the trip was made on the official invitation of the Pakistani government.